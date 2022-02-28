"It was one of the most vicious matches I've ever seen" – Bill Apter comments on one of the most brutal WWE bouts

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on one of the most brutal WWE matches he's seen in recent memory.

Bill Apter looked back at some of the best matches of 2021 across promotions. While discussing his pick for the match of the year, the veteran journalist spoke about a hard-hitting encounter. He dubbed the WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov match at TakeOver 36 as a "chop fest." Bill Apter said it was one of the most brutal matches he'd ever seen:

"That was a chop fest. It was one of the most vicious matches I've ever seen." (from 14:05 onwards)

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov is WWE's highest-rated match

WALTER and Ilja Dragunov went to war at NXT TaleOver 36. WALTER was the NXT United Kingdom Champion coming into the contest. The two engaged in a hard-hitting brutal encounter that went on to become an instant classic.

The two Superstars rained chops and strikes, making the bout hard to watch. They traded stiff shots over and over again. Dragunov finally hit a series of elbows and forearm strikes and caught the champion in a Sleeper Hold, forcing Walter to submit.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded the match a 5.25-star rating, making it the highest-rated bout in WWE history. With this win, Dragunov ended WALTER's 870-day reign as the NXT UK Champion.

