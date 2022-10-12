Hall of Famer on Brock Lesnar sending a 'chilling & terrifying' message to the WWE Universe (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar appeared on the season premiere of WWE RAW and took down then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thought The Beast Incarnate sent a 'chilling and terrifying message' with his actions on the show.

Roman Reigns and Lesnar went to war at SummerSlam in a contest that fans are talking about even today. The latter disappeared following the match but returned just in time for the upcoming Saudi Arabian event called Crown Jewel 2022. With an attack on Lashley, he made his intentions known during the season premiere of WWE RAW this past week.

Bill Apter voiced his thoughts after watching the explosive edition of the red brand this week:

"OMG! Three F5s and a Kimura lock! What the hell was that? Brock Lesnar just made a shocking and totally unexpected return to RAW with an attack on US champ Bobby Lashley. Whatever the reason, Lesnar certainly sent a chilling and terrifying message to Lashley and the entire WWE Universe," he said.

Brock Lesnar's big return was accompanied by a D-Generation X reunion, The Good Brothers returning to confront The Judgment Day, and Seth Rollins becoming the brand new WWE United States Champion. This marked a new era and the true commencement of the new WWE regime.

The WWE Universe is mostly excited at the thought of another big Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contest

Although some let their displeasure be known at the thought of another Lesnar vs. Lashley match, most fans watching WWE RAW seemed quite delighted. They let their feelings be known on social media.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Bobby Lashley Vs Brock Lesnar having nothing to do with titles and purely based on who’s the best is a story I can’t wait to see unfold. Bobby Lashley Vs Brock Lesnar having nothing to do with titles and purely based on who’s the best is a story I can’t wait to see unfold. https://t.co/Ow9JlDZram

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley without any outside shenanigans.



Oh boy how have I dreamt about this Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley without any outside shenanigans.Oh boy how have I dreamt about this https://t.co/0m7VsTkXs5

JVSportsTalk PPV Pod @PPV_Pod

Seth Rollins gets gold

Brock Lesnar in a non-title feud



It’s a win-win-win. Bobby Lashley loses the title and still looks strongSeth Rollins gets goldBrock Lesnar in a non-title feudIt’s a win-win-win. #WWERaw Bobby Lashley loses the title and still looks strongSeth Rollins gets goldBrock Lesnar in a non-title feudIt’s a win-win-win. #WWERaw https://t.co/T9k2gkRCzR

Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 @KennyMcITR Brock Lesnar returning to interrupt Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar returning to interrupt Bobby Lashley 🔥🔥🔥

Bear in mind that Bobby Lashley also lost the United States Championship. That may be an avenue that WWE will explore in the future.

Who do you have your money on? The Beast Incarnate or the All Mighty? Please voice your thoughts in the comments below.

