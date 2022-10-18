'Got a taste of his own medicine' - Pro wrestling legend on Brock Lesnar being destroyed by Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley got a vicious start on WWE RAW when the two brutes brawled in the opening moments. The segment saw The Beast Incarnate getting laid out, and legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that the former UFC Champion got a taste of his own medicine!

Bobby Lashley was in the ring, cutting a promo on WWE RAW last week, when Lesnar showed up out of nowhere. He weakened Lashley to such a degree that The All Mighty ended up losing the United States Championship to Seth Rollins. However, Lashley got his retribution upon Lesnar in this week's episode.

Bill Apter was a big fan of the first segment of the show. He mentioned how he has never seen Lesnar receive the amount of punishment he did this week:

"The Beast Incarnate got a heavy taste of his own medicine. I have never seen Bobby Lashley in such a destructive mindset. Lesnar has never been destroyed the way Lashley decimated him tonight."

Who will emerge as the victor in the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel match? Only time will tell who picks up the big win.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have faced each other in the past

Do you guys remember the match at Royal Rumble 2022? In that contest, Lashley had defeated Brock Lesnar, and from the looks of it, The Beast Incarnate never forgot the loss.

In all likelihood, this is a big-ticket match worthy of an event in Saudi Arabia, which is why it is happening out of the blue.

Brock Lesnar has lost his last two matches to Roman Reigns, which is why a victory is crucial to him. But then, Lashley has also lost his big championship match, so he needs a win too.

Who do you think will walk out as the winner? Sound off in the comments below.

