"2022 heel of the year" - Pro wrestling legend makes a bold statement about WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is the best heel of 2022, according to legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

The 25-year-old is an integral part of the WWE RAW faction Judgment Day, where he and his partner-in-crime, Rhea Ripley, have performed many villainous acts. On this past episode of RAW, the younger Mysterio showed no mercy to his father in true John Kreese fashion, even hitting the patented 619 on the man who popularized the move. As the crowd turned on the star, Bill Apter was absolutely thrilled at the young man's progress.

Apter, the Senior Editor for Sportskeeda Wrestling, stated the following:

"Dominik Mysterio has made himself into the 2022 heel of the year. He has truly embraced the destruction of his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, and is enjoying it all too much."

The personal nature of the ongoing feud should lead to a major match somewhere down the line. Whether or not the promising superstar can follow in his legendary father's legacy and maybe even eclipse it, remains to be seen.

The WWE Universe was incensed at Dominik Mysterio's despicable actions

Kayfabe is still alive and well in the WWE Universe, because the simple act of disrespect from a son towards his father generated nuclear heat from the crowd. Many were stunned, aghast, and shocked at how far the young man was willing to go and made their displeasure known on Twitter.

This is a notable development in an era where villains are lauded by the audience for being 'good heels.' The fact that young Dominik Mysterio is able to generate such a nuclear reaction bodes well for the future. One has to see if he can maintain it after this storyline plays out.

