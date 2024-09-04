Bill Apter comes to the rescue of WWE debutant's criticism - 'I hope they will be keeping him for a long time" (Exclusive)

A particular WWE RAW debutant has faced some criticism since his entry, which happened last week. However, veteran Bill Apter was impressed with the name, Joe Tessitore.

Joe is by no means a newcomer in the sports industry, having been in this business since 2004, primarily working for ABC and ESPN. He recently replaced Michael Cole on WWE RAW, whereas Cole moved over to SmackDown. Joe's first RAW has drawn some criticism for his style, but legendary journalist Bill Apter does not seem to share in the sentiment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter noted that Joe Tessitore had some similarities with Gene Okerlund, one of the most recognizable names in WWE and WCW's history. He said:

"From the minute they introduced him in the ring, I saw some Gene Okerlund in him. He's got some Okerlund spunk to him, and he just, he did so well as a broadcaster. He and Wade Barrett together were excellent. It's like this they have done this for years. But Joe was, I was very, very impressed by his broadcast talent. I hope they will be keeping him for a long time." [13:00 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Joe Tessitore performs in his new role in WWE.

