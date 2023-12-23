Bill Apter critiques WWE for SmackDown encounter; feels it was put together without a clear direction (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE rushed the Holiday Havoc Eight-Woman Tag Team Match on SmackDown this week.

On the latest SmackDown episode, the team of Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi teamed up to face Damage CTRL. In the chaotic match that followed, all eight women went berserk, hitting each other with steel chairs, trash can lids, candy cane kendo sticks, and more. Finally, Michin picked up the win for her team after pinning the Women's Champion IYO SKY.

This week on Smack Talk, Apter mentioned that the match seemed put together in a hurry just to fill the TV slot for the fans. The veteran journalist felt that there was no real direction going into the match, and it didn't have an impact on any major storylines of WWE's blue brand.

"They just threw the girls in there for an entertaining match for TV for the fans. There was no real storyline like you said to move forward with. It was just, oh my God, look at this." [From 16:15 to 16:30]

The match also witnessed the WWE return of The Unholy Union Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who targetted The Kabuki Warriors, neutralizing them for the rest of the contest.

