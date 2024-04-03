Bill Apter discloses what he learned about recent WWE backstage atmosphere from Corey Graves (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently discussed an interview he conducted with Corey Graves, which revealed a shift in WWE's backstage environment.

According to Apter, the Stamford-based promotion has undergone quite a litany of changes under Triple H in recent months. In fact, the current atmosphere behind the scenes is comparable to how things used to work long ago when the superstars had much more control over their performances in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated:

"I did an interview with Corey Graves, SmackDown's Corey Graves, like a 2-3 part, and I asked him about what it's like there now, and he says it's a whole different mindset because it's not like there is someone bossing 'You have to do it this way.'"

Apter added:

"It's kinda like the old days where, let's come up, you know, we are gonna do this thing. How do you see it, how do you wanna do it? It's being creative, Triple H, it's being open to the performers, to the wrestlers. That whole thing between Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and [CM Punk] two weeks ago could not have happened... without the three of them not having to be locked in." [18:12 onwards]

With WWE WrestleMania XL just around the corner, it remains to be seen how the show will progress over the two nights.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Poll : Have you noticed any changes in WWE under the Triple H regime? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion