Bill Apter feels Charlotte Flair is "perfect" in the ring; has idea for feud with Bianca Belair (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently praised WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair for being "perfect" in the ring. The legendary journalist also discussed an idea for The Queen to feud against Bianca Belair.

The star is already a 14-time women's world champion, having held the SmackDown Women's Championship (seven times), RAW Women's Championship (six times), and Divas Championship (one time). Along with this, she has won the NXT Women's Title twice and the Women's Tag Team Titles once.

Flair has not only wowed fans with her performances every week but has also been instrumental in carrying the women's division in WWE. The former women's champion has also shown her unique ability to connect with fans, controlling the crowd either as a face or a heel.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone shared their thoughts on the SmackDown star. Apter heaped praise on Flair for her wrestling acumen and stated that she was "perfect" in the ring.

"You know I'm a big follower of Charlotte Flair. I know there's a lot of schmoz and a lot of showmanship in there. But when you talk about a woman who is technically perfect when she wants to be, there's, that's number one," Bill Apter said. [30:50 - 31:12]

Bill Apter and Chris Featherstone also discussed a potential feud between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

During the same interview, Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone expressed that The Queen and The EST of WWE could collide at WrestleMania 40. However, it should be a non-title match.

The multi-time women's champion remains the only person from the former Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks) for Bianca Belair to defeat in a singles bout.

Featherstone stated that the duo can have their highly-anticipated match at WrestleMania 40.

"I think she's a staple there. I think she needs to go ahead and put Bianca Belair over; I think it should be a non-title match at WrestleMania 40 next year. I think there's some really good meat on that bone because Charlotte is the only person of the Four Horsewomen that Bianca has left to defeat," Dr. Chris said. [31:14 - 31:40]

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair will compete against Asuka in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam for the latter's WWE Women's Championship. It remains to be seen who will walk out of the August 5 event as the champion.

