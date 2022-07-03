'Theory lost big and then won bigger' - Hall of Famer is impressed with promising WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Bill Apter chronicled the ups and downs of WWE Superstar Theory in a statement provided to Sportskeeda Wrestling following Money in the Bank.

The Hall of Fame journalist was impressed by how the young man fared in both the United States Championship match and the main event. As our readers are doubtless aware, the promising superstar came up short in the former and won the latter.

Apter found the Bobby Lashley vs. Theory match to be a thrilling affair. He said the following about the contest:

"What a fabulous pro wrestling match. Both Theory and Bobby Lashley showed how great they are with so many false finishes. I was on the edge of my seat as this was such an exciting match. Lashely won -- Theory lost nothing as he will go on to more titles in WWE -- and perhaps regain this one as well."

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor was equally excited about how the main event panned out.

"Theory lost big and then won bigger. The match was very exciting. You really didn't know who was going to win until it actually happened. Kudos to Riddle for his RKO off the ladder to honor Randy," Apter added.

The question is whether Theory is ready to be the next undisputed Champion. The company took a chance with Liv Morgan. Are they prepared to go all the way with the young man too?

Apter does not think Theory is ready to be the face of WWE yet

Although Vince McMahon's chosen one is at the top of the world, Apter believes The Tribal Chief still reigns supreme. He does not think Theory is ready to be the face of the company yet.

"Not yet when it comes to Theory. It will take a lot to knock Roman off that position from the WWE throne," Apter believes.

Could WWE build Theory as a formidable challenger in the months to come? Only time will tell if fans believe in the man as a possible top guy.

