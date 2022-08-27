'It even surprised him' - Hall of Famer reacts to Johnny Gargano's segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

When Johnny Gargano returned to WWE this week, the crowd was ecstatic. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter remarked on how it even surprised the returning superstar!

As our readers are doubtless aware, Gargano collided with Theory, his former friend. As Mr. Money in the Bank grew cockier by the second, Gargano hit him in the face with a Superkick. Apter was thrilled to see the popular star return to the tune of 'Rebel Heart.'

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Fame journalist had this to say:

"The fans seem to have missed him as they gave him an amazing welcome back. The ovation was incredible. It even surprised him. Good wrestling will be the theme against former NXT stablemate Theory."

Gargano and Theory will likely feud over the coming weeks in a program that stems from their shared history. In WWE NXT, both men were part of a stable called The Way. The group also comprised Indi Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, and Candice LeRae.

Theory may have been Vince McMahon's pet project in WWE but seems like a big deal under Triple H too

There were indeed concerns about whether Triple H viewed Theory in the same light as his predecessor, Mr. McMahon.

The feud between Gargano, Hunter's guy from NXT, and Theory, symbolically a Vince McMahon guy, bodes well for the future.

At this juncture, it remains to be seen whether Theory will cash in on his MITB contract in front of a packed crowd at WWE Clash at the Castle. Logically, putting him in a feud with the returning Gargano is a great way to ensure that this storyline doesn't get rushed.

Do you want Theory to lose the briefcase to the much more experienced Gargano? Let us know in the comments section below.

