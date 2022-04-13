"This is a kind of comedy but it's also an irritation" - Wrestling journalist opens up on new storyline for Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Kevin Owens' storyline with Ezekiel on RAW.

Ezekiel interrupted KO on the RAW after WrestleMania. The 34-year-old star mentioned that he was Elias' brother. However, Owens did not believe him and called out the new superstar for his striking resemblance to Elias.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Bill mentioned that he liked seeing Owens in this angle that had a comedic side to it. Apter detailed that Owens did a great job expressing his frustrations with Ezekiel's character on screen. Here's what Bill Apter had to say:

"This is a kind of comedy, but it's also an irritation for Kevin Owens. He keeps getting angrier and angrier. I don't know about you guys, but I love to see that frustrated Kevin Owens." (From 11:38 - 11:50)

Apter also shed light on how WWE needs to book the feud going forward:

"You have him (Owens) start destroying sets and anything else he can get his hands on. Start by getting a nice British announcer who should be perfect. Go over the top and then have a match. And Ezekiel could say that his brother Elias would be in the audience watching. But nobody will know where he'll be sitting," Apter added. (From 13:20 - 13:50)

You can watch the full video here:

Kevin Owens is convincing everyone that Ezekiel is Elias

This week on RAW, Ezekiel welcomed Tommaso Ciampa to the Red brand in a backstage segment. The Prizefighter decided to intervene and told Ciampa that it was Elias masquerading as Ezekiel. Ciampa seemed unfazed by Owens' allegations and sided with Ezekiel.

Ezekiel also took to Instagram recently to post a pic of him and Elias to prove that he was indeed Elias' younger brother.

It will be interesting to see how this feud develops on the road to WrestleMania Backslash. Do you think Owens will be able to uncover this mystery? Or will Ezekiel prove without a doubt that he is, in fact, Elias' brother? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Pratik Singh