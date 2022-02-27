"I'm probably going to get booed for this" – Bill Apter names Becky Lynch's bout against top WWE star as Match of the Year (Exclusive)

Bill Apter picked Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series as the Match of the year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were part of one of the most heated rivalries in WWE history, which culminated with their match at Survivor Series. After a thrilling match, it was The Man who came out on top as she took home the bragging rights at the Battle of Brands.

The NWA Hall of Famer is a part of an elite panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and among other categories, he made his selection for Match of the Year from the below nominees:

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW GrandSlam

Edge vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Lucha Bros vs. Young Bucks at AEW All Out

Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the veteran wrestling journalist picked the match between the two horsewomen as his match of the year:

"I'm probably going to get booed for this, but when I saw Charlotte Flair against Becky Lynch, that was an excellent wrestling match. It showed true professional wrestling. Charlotte Flair proved to me in that match and so did Becky to an extent that these are two extremely high-level trained professional wrestlers." [14:44-15:34]

You can check out the entire interview in the embedded video below:

Bill Apter continued to heap praise on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch was one of the most intense rivalries of last year. The feud started on an episode of SmackDown that saw a title exchange segment turn into a real-life heat.

While the two horsewomen may not be fond of each other outside the ring, they put on one of the all-time classics inside the squared circle. Impressed with both women's performances at Survivor Series, Bill said he hasn't seen two female wrestlers compete on such a level in a long time:

"After that match, I got off my recliner and gave that match a standing ovation. I did to some of the other matches too, but that match always stuck with me because I hadn't seen 2 ladies compete on that level in quite a long time and I was very impressed by that." [15:38 to 15:59]

Both Becky and Charlotte have been on an unstoppable run since then. The Queen will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, while Big Time Becks will defend her coveted title against Bianca Belair.

