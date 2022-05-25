"I don't think it's cheeky at all" - Wrestling journalist comments on WWE's attitude towards Sasha Banks and Naomi (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his honest take on how WWE is controlling the narrative for the Sasha Banks and Naomi walk-out.

Last week, the wrestling world went into a frenzy after "Boss 'n' Glow" surrendered the Women's Tag Team Championship to John Laurinaitis before walking out of RAW. They were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Top Story podcast, Bill Apter mentioned that WWE was making a big issue of the walk-out. The veteran journalist noted that some fans were suggesting that Naomi was forced to leave since her tag team partner was doing so.

Here's what Apter had to say:

"My take on this is that, first of all, a lot of people are thinking that Naomi really did not want to walk out. She was kind of pushed to go along with her tag team partner." Bill said. "I think what the WWE is doing is very unlike what they used to do where they would just mention that Sasha Banks and Naomi have left WWE and there will be a tournament. What they're doing actually, is they're making a very big issue of this for the tournament to take place. I don't think it's cheeky at all." (From 11:35 - 12:20)

Bill also detailed that the company would have kept such incidents under wraps and continued with the tournament in the past.

WWE has suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi after the incident

In a bizarre turn of events, announcer Michael Cole conveyed to fans that Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Cole's comments were targeted at the former champions for "letting down the fans" and not competing in the six-pack challenge for which they were advertised. Since then, WWE has also announced a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

It will be interesting to see who the new Women's Tag Team Champions will be and how it plays into Banks and Naomi's potential return to the company.

