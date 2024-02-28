Bill Apter pays tribute after Ole Anderson passes away (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently paid his respects to veteran Ole Anderson, who passed away this week.

Ole was one of the most popular names during the turn of the previous century. After working in various territories, he eventually performed in Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. His in-ring skill and strength were a treat to see, and his run as a founding member of Four Horsemen was especially noteworthy. He passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 81.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Bill Apter recalled his interactions with Ole.

"Something I wanted to open the show up with. As most of you know, we lost the legendary Ole Anderson on the 26th of February, 2024. He was the first guy, along with Gordon Solie, to give me a break and put me on TV on old Georgia Championship Wrestling, the old Pro Wrestling Illustrated press conferences... He was a gruff personality at times. A lot of people didn't like him, but I got along great with him..." [3:02 onwards]

You can check out the full episode here:

We at Sportskeeda extend our deepest condolences to Ole Anderson's friends and family.

If you use the quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?