Bill Apter picks a 'dark horse' as potential winner at WWE Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

WWE Elimination Chamber appears to have a stacked card, with fans eagerly waiting to see who will be punching their ticket to WrestleMania 41. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a specific name could defy all odds to take a massive win.

The star being discussed is Logan Paul. Despite being a relative newcomer to the pro-wrestling business, The Maverick has made it clear that he possesses the rare ability to sway fans. Currently playing the role of a despicable heel, Logan is seemingly laying the seeds for a feud with CM Punk at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how Logan Paul could legitimately be booked to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He explained that the social media fanbase that Logan has could help bolster WWE's popularity, if he does make his way to WrestleMania.

"My dark horse is Logan Paul. If they wanna throw a swerve in this it could be Logan Paul, because of all the social media stuff." [24:36 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Bill Apter's unlikely prediction will come true at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

