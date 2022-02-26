"They have the perfect combination of talent" – Bill Apter picks former WWE Tag Team Champions as Tag Team of the year (Exclusive)

Bill Apter picked former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro as the team of the year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Randy Orton & Riddle joined forces in the summer of 2021 when the latter interrupted Orton's backstage interview, suggesting a tag team formation. The duo has been part of one of the most entertaining segments on the red brand for over a year, winning tag team gold in the process.

Bill is part of an elite panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and, among other categories, made his selection for Tag Team of the Year from the below nominees:

RK-Bro from WWE

Good Brothers from IMPACT Wrestling

The New Day from WWE

Lucha Bros from AEW

The Usos from WWE

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the NWA Hall of Famer revealed he never expected RK-Bro to get along while saying they have the perfect combination of talent:

"It's a hard choice. There are so many great teams, but the unlikely team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, who I never thought would get along together, will get my vote. They have the perfect combination of talent within that team. And yeah, I think they were the best tag team in that particular group." [7:47 to 8:34]

You can check out all of Bill Apter's picks for the various categories below:

Do you agree with Bill Apter's picks? Make your opinion count by voting alongside him and several other legends for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards HERE!

RK-Bro recently lost the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



The stars have given their picks and now it is your time!

Click and pick the best at the



#WWE #AEW #IMPACTWrestling #NWA #NJPW Vote now: bit.ly/3rFIViX The stars have given their picks and now it is your time!Click and pick the best at the #SKWrestlingAwards because when your favorites win, so do you! Vote now: bit.ly/3rFIViXThe stars have given their picks and now it is your time!Click and pick the best at the #SKWrestlingAwards because when your favorites win, so do you! 😉#WWE #AEW #IMPACTWrestling #NWA #NJPW https://t.co/NX15tareiL

Riddle & Randy Orton enjoyed great success in WWE last year. They beat AJ Styles & Omos at SummerSlam 2021 to win their first tag team gold.

They went on to hold the title for 142 days, defeating the likes of Bobby Lashley & MVP of The Hurt Business and The Usos before losing it to Alpha Academy last month.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh