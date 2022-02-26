"When he gets on TV, he makes you listen" – Bill Apter looks at AEW and WWE for the Best Male Wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter picked WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the top Male Wrestler of the Year for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Head of the Table is in the middle of a historic title reign over the last year. Reigns took down the likes of Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, John Cena, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Big E, and Brock Lesnar during his 540-day plus title reign.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated Reigns was the best wrestler of the year without a doubt. Apter mentioned that The Head of the Table compelled WWE fans to sit up and take notice:

"The Head of the Table, The Bloodline – Roman Reigns. Not one question, no question in my mind that it is Roman Reigns. He has grown over the past year into such a strong character, such a strong personality. When he gets on TV, he makes you listen. You sit there and watch it and you hear everything he says because every word he says is quite piercing. No other choice for me at all except again, The Head of the Table Roman Reigns." (from 10:11 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Are you looking to cast your vote? Don't look any further. Click on this link here to vote for your favorite wrestlers in different categories.

Bill Apter feels WWE has had a good year due to the rise of Roman Reigns

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



The Big Dogs battle amongst themselves but The Tribal Chief has a comfortable lead in Choose your pick at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 to win a gaming console!The Big Dogs battle amongst themselves but The Tribal Chief has a comfortable lead in #SKWrestlingAwards ' 'Male Wrestler of the Year' Category. Who is your pick among the 5? Vote now! Choose your pick at bit.ly/3oO8qN7 to win a gaming console!The Big Dogs battle amongst themselves but The Tribal Chief has a comfortable lead in #SKWrestlingAwards' 'Male Wrestler of the Year' Category. Who is your pick among the 5? Vote now! https://t.co/0dDkW8zhkG

The veteran journalist also discussed which promotion had the best year:

"It depends on what you watch. The reason I'm saying this is that if you're a wrestling fan, you watch everything. So all the companies had a best year. WWE had their best year with the rise of Roman Reigns and some of the other terrific characters. AEW had their best year with the premiers of people like CM Punk. Everybody was waiting for him to come back. IMPACT had Moose, Mickie James. NWA had Trevor Murdoch, Nick Aldis and on and on. The only company that didn't have the year they hoped to and I was hoping to was Ring of Honor. But they allegedly will be relaunching in April 2022 and I can't wait to see what they've got planned." (from 3:08 onwards)

Which wrestling promotion do you think had the best year? Let us know in the comment section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh