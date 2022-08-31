Hall of Famer praises Triple H for putting on a 'pro wrestling match' on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Triple H has brought about a barrage of changes to WWE and the wrestling fraternity seems impressed. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, who has covered pro wrestling for the last fifty years, is one such individual.

The Apter Mags were a staple of the pro wrestling world for decades, where Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor provided a level of coverage that remains a benchmark to this day. He saw the rise and fall of territories and also the growth of WWE into a truly global phenomenon. Vince McMahon strayed away from the pro wrestling formula, which Triple H has brought back in Mr. Apter's opinion.

Apter alluded to the Edge vs. Damian Priest match on WWE RAW last week, as he provided an exclusive quote to Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"Triple H's brand new way of doing things is wonderful. We saw it in its best form as a 30-minute match. Not a non sports entertainment contest but a PRO WRESTLING match took place between Edge against Damien Priest."

As our readers are aware, Beth Phoenix got involved in the match to save her husband from Judgment Day. While the match may have been a pro wrestling affair, there were elements of sports entertainment thrown in the mix too.

Triple H's regime has introduced many changes in the WWE product

Previously banned words like 'wrestling' can be said again. Stars who had been released such as Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis are part of the company again. And the characters who had been diluted such as Kevin Owens seem like they have gotten their mean streak back once more.

Also, WWE Superstars that had lost their first names may have regained them. Riddle now goes by Matt Riddle again. One has to wonder if Theory will rediscover his first name too!

Do you like the Triple H era? Voice off in the comments.

Please backlink this article if you use the quote in your publication.

Recommended video: Bro, learn about Triple H, bro.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe