"I didn't think he had it" - Wrestling journalist is all praise after witnessing Randy Orton's comedic side in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Randy Orton for adding a new comedic dimension to his WWE character.

Randy Orton is considered one of the greatest superstars to set foot in the squared circle. The Viper is a 14-time World Champion and has been a regular feature of WWE programming for almost two decades.

Bill Apter was in conversation with Riju Dasgupta this week during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling awards. During the chat, Apter mentioned that Orton was able to transcend into a lighter, comedic role with Riddle by his side. The veteran journalist praised the Viper for being part of comedic skits without losing his edge.

Here's what Apter had to say:

"I didn't think he had it, to be honest. Because he is the apex predator, right? He's a vicious competitor. His mind is just set on destruction. But he's been able to lighten up because of Matt Riddle and not lose that sense of destruction. Very few people can do that." (09:09)

Vince Russo believes WWE haven't stayed true to Randy Orton's character

Vince Russo also had a few inputs on Orton's character development in WWE as part of RK-Bro. While Russo named RK-Bro as his top pick for tag team of the year, he also mentioned that we lost out on seeing the more vicious side of Orton.

"I like Riddle, I like Orton. What I don't like about this, bro, is in putting this tag team together, I don't think they've stayed true to Orton's character. Bro, remember, Orton was RKO-ing everybody on the street. I don't think Randy Orton, The Viper, I don't think he would like anybody," Russo said. (10:29)

Randy Orton and Riddle are currently embroiled in a hot feud with Alpha Academy over the RAW Tag Team Championships. The addition of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens into the tag picture has further complicated the situation for RK-Bro.

