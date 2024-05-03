Bill Apter reacts to "heart-wrenching" video of released WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently discussed a video posted by released WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes, calling it one of the saddest things he had ever seen.

Cameron was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion alongside several other superstars. While he wasn't yet noticed by a majority of the mainstream audience, his release came as a surprise to a number of veterans and pro wrestlers. Cameron announced his free agent status on social media, breaking down in tears during the video.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter brought up the topic and said:

"One of the most sad things I have ever seen. Cameron Grimes has been released as of when we are taping this today, and he put a video on twitter crying that his whole life has been made up of WWE. Before his father died, he told him that he has been signed with WWE and made him happy and now years later, they have just released him. That's one of the most heart-wrenching videos I have ever seen." [10:50 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the issue

According to Teddy Long, Cameron Grimes being released is nothing out of the ordinary considering how the company often lets go of superstars.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his sympathy for Cameron. He also talked about how the pro wrestling business could be unpredictable.

"These guys have to understand, you know. In this business nothing lasts forever. Okay? You can't do this the rest of your life. You may think you are doing good and some ideas may not see that. You know what I mean, so, I just, I feel bad for him that he has taken it this hard. You know what I mean, golly man." [11:28 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Cameron Grimes.

