Wrestling legend reacts to Nick Khan's comments about selling WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter reacts to Nick Khan's comments about selling WWE
Bill Apter reacts to Nick Khan's comments about selling WWE
K Sai Krishna
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 27, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE's potential future and reacted to Nick Khan's comments about selling the company.

During a recent interview with The Business Journal, The President of WWE put the rumors of the company being sold to bed. He revealed that while the promotion has taken inbound calls for a sale, they're not actively looking for buyers.

Reacting to Khan's comments on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter explained that Nick Khan is there particularly for the numbers and financial side of the business.

"If he said it's not for sale at this point, remember that he's not a wrestling person, he's not a sports-entertainment person,'' Apter said. ''He's a person by the numbers. That's why he was hired. This is all a numbers business for him making sure the budgets are in line. This is regarding the talent cuts and stuff like that.''

He also went on to explain that the final call to sell the company would come down to the McMahon family.

But the wrestling side of the business may have a totally different view of what he's doing, but he was brought on for a specific purpose and if one of them is to entertain offers to sell the company and if the (McMahon) family doesn't want to sell the company, then the company is not for sale," continued Bill Apter.

You can check out the complete episode of Top Story below:

Bill Apter addressed the potential future of WWE

Elaborating further on the matter, Apter believes that Vince McMahon might step down from his position in the future but wouldn't let the company go.

"If you really come down to it, the heart of the company is still the McMahon family,'' Apter said. ''Do they really want to part with the company? I think once he (Vince) passes (the company) on, there will have to be a group decision between the family, Nick Khan, and the board of directors. I can see him (Vince McMahon) relaxing his position in the company but I don't see him letting the company go."
.@WWE's executive leadership team including @VinceMcMahon, @StephMcMahon and Nick Khan were included in @sbjsbd's 2021 Most Influential People in Sports Business under the Most Influential: Media Influencers category. sportsbusinessjournal.com/Journal/Issues… https://t.co/8xk6w4MIRz

Do you think the McMahon's would sell WWE? Sound off below!

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the SK Top Story YouTube video.

Edited by Brandon Nell
