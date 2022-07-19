"It's another revenue stream" – Bill Apter reacts to WWE reportedly moving to a TV-14 rating (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his take on WWE potentially planning a move to a TV-14 rating and a subsequent change in product direction.

Over the last week, Andrew Zarian of F4W Online reported that WWE would be moving back to a TV-14 rating for its product, officially marking the end of the PG Era. The initial date for the change was mentioned as July 18. However, the shift has moved to a later date.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Apter suggested that it could be a business decision. He stated that it would involve a fresh marketing strategy and a new revenue stream for Vince & Co.

"It's a new product, it's a new kind of marketing. It's another revenue stream," said Apter. (From 24:13 - 24:27)

You can watch the full video here:

Pat McAfee referenced the TV-14 rating on WWE SmackDown

This past week, SmackDown opened with Pat McAfee calling out Happy Corbin. He mentioned that he has known Corbin since his NFL days. He detailed that the 37-year-old star was humble and hardworking back in the day, but has become an "insufferable dou**ebag" since making it to the company.

McAfee took shots at his SummerSlam opponent, and the fans also hurled insults at the star. On one such occasion, the announcer said that SmackDown isn't TV-14 yet so he would stick to calling Corbin a "dou**ebag."

It will be interesting to see when the company officially announces the move and displays the rating on its network shows.

For now, it's unclear how the TV-14 rating could affect the company. Fans will have to stay tuned and see how it plays out.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far