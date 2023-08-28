Bill Apter reveals that WWE offered "ridiculously low money" for 75-year-old legend to return in 2022 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter is a long-time journalist in the professional wrestling industary, which means he has more than just a contact or two. He revealed that WWE offered "ridiculously low money" to a 75-year-old legend for a return to TV.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and host Mac Davis about the sudden WWE departure of Lacey Evans - a woman many considered to be a future Champion.

Given how Lacey Evans used Sgt. Slaughter's "Cobra Clutch" move, Bill Apter said that Slaughter was offered very little money to return to TV to be Lacey Evans' on-screen manager:

"I talked to Sgt. Slaughter about that and he said he had an offer or offered to manage Lacey Evans. But he said they offered him a ridiculously low amount of money to do that thing, but I think had Slaughter come in and been with her in that Marine gimmick and been with her in that Cobra Clutch. And videos of him instructing her how to put that in - I think that would have been a money-maker." [From 07:51 to 08:21]

Sgt. Slaughter told Bill Apter why his daughter had an issue with Lacey Evans

Given that Lacey Evans used the Cobra Clutch, a move associated with Sgt. Slaughter, it was his daughter who didn't take very kindly to the fact that he wasn't asked about it beforehand.

Sgt. Slaughter, in a Sportskeeda Exclusive interview with Bill Apter, revealed that his daughter was upset with Lacey Evans for her use of the Cobra Clutch:

"She got a little upset with the WWE for her [Lacey Evans] coming out and using the move that I used. I just didn't understand why they didn't come to me and say, 'Is it okay?' I would have said, 'Yeah, it would be a blessing if you wanna use my move.' Imitation's the biggest form of flattery. I wish you would use it right. Don't just use it to put it on somebody. Put it on to win your match, not do it for a high spot or something like that." [From 01:47 to 02:25]

