"That segment didn't do much" – Wrestling personality disappointed with Riddle's RAW appearance (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was not impressed with Riddle's segment on WWE RAW this week.

The Original Bro featured in Kevin Owens' KO Show on Monday night. Owens offered to join hands with Riddle to form "Bro-KO." However, the RK-Bro member was not interested and threatened to walk out while Rollins ambushed him and planted him with two successive Stomps.

Bill Apter was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week. He mentioned that Riddle's attitude during the KO Show seemed a little too laid back. The veteran detailed that the segment did not do much to develop the rivalry between Seth Rollins and The King of Bros.

Here's what Apter had to say:

"To have Riddle sit there like this the whole time, it was a little too nonchalant for me. The important thing is Kevin Owens is losing his mind! Oh my God," Apter stated. "Anyways, I didn't get any real feel from that whole thing. I loved the thing with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel, that he couldn't figure that out. It was fun, but again, that segment didn't do much." (From 29:37 - 30:20)

Riddle will face Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam

The Original Bro has had to fend for himself ever since Randy Orton suffered a back injury. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has become an easy victim for Seth Rollins amidst The Viper's absence from WWE programming.

The RK-Bro member also made it clear that he would not stand down when he delivered an RKO to Rollins on the July 4 episode of RAW. This led to WWE announcing a high-profile matchup between the two men at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

