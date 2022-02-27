"He's the top guy"- wrestling journalist comments on Roman Reigns' position among The Samoans (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, one of the panelists for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, has hailed Roman Reigns as The Head of the Table of the Anoa'i family.

The Samoan Dynasty is one of the largest and most prestigious families in professional wrestling history. It's comprised several tag teams and stables within a variety of international promotions. Notable members include WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi and Yokozuna, The Rock, and of course, Roman Reigns.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling awards, Apter stated that The Rock's absence from pro wrestling makes Roman the de facto top guy in the family:

"You know you're talking about The Rock. It's a really tough question because you've got The Rock, you've got The Samoans [The Wild Samoans], you've got Fatu [Jacob Fatu]. I mean, there are so many, I really can't answer that. However, at this time, because of The Rock's inactivity, he [Reigns] is the top guy. He's the head of the table," Bill said. (11:37 to 12:14)

Bill Apter picked Roman Reigns as Male Wrestler of the Year

As part of the eminent panel of experts in the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards, Bill Apter selected the reigning Universal Champion as his Male Wrestler of the Year.

The Tribal Chief has been on one of the most dominant title runs in modern history. He recently took down wrestling legend Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber to cement his legacy as the greatest Universal Champion in history thus far.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WWE's upcoming premium live event WrestleMania 38. The rivalry between the two has been simmering for a while now, and their match at The Showcase of Immortals is already being hailed as the greatest showdown in WrestleMania history.

