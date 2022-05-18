"Maybe somebody said something to them" - Wrestling journalist reasons why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently called out Sasha Banks and Naomi for walking out of WWE RAW this week.

Team B.A.D. was scheduled to be a part of the six-pack challenge on RAW to determine the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship. However, WWE announced that the duo had left the arena midway into the show. The six-pack challenge would later be replaced with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka to determine the number one contender.

Bill Apter was part of this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, where he shared his thoughts on the walkout incident. He mentioned that Banks and Naomi were unprofessional to leave the arena while RAW was on the air. Bill also suggested that someone backstage could have said something to them that did not sit well with the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Here's what he had to say:

"If you're a contract player with that company, it's like being on a movie set where you've accepted the part you're playing and halfway through the filming you like, 'I don't like this. If you don't change it, I'm leaving.' Come on really? For two professional sports entertainers, this is very unprofessional unless there is something that we do not know about that took place. And about being uncomfortable with somebody, maybe somebody said something to them that we do not know about." (From 6:20 - 6:58)

You can watch the full video here:

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania

Team B.A.D. set the Women's Tag Team division on fire at WrestleMania as they won the titles in a fatal four-way match.

In the bout, the duo were pitted against formidable teams such as Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Carmella & Queen Zelina. The victory marked Sasha Banks' third reign with the tag title, while Naomi captured tag team gold for the first time in her career.

Fans will have to wait to see what this means for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship since the duo left the titles with John Laurinaitis before walking out.

