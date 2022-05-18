×
"Maybe somebody said something to them" - Wrestling journalist reasons why Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks and Naomi with the Women's Tag Team Championship
Modified May 18, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently called out Sasha Banks and Naomi for walking out of WWE RAW this week.

Team B.A.D. was scheduled to be a part of the six-pack challenge on RAW to determine the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship. However, WWE announced that the duo had left the arena midway into the show. The six-pack challenge would later be replaced with a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka to determine the number one contender.

Bill Apter was part of this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, where he shared his thoughts on the walkout incident. He mentioned that Banks and Naomi were unprofessional to leave the arena while RAW was on the air. Bill also suggested that someone backstage could have said something to them that did not sit well with the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"If you're a contract player with that company, it's like being on a movie set where you've accepted the part you're playing and halfway through the filming you like, 'I don't like this. If you don't change it, I'm leaving.' Come on really? For two professional sports entertainers, this is very unprofessional unless there is something that we do not know about that took place. And about being uncomfortable with somebody, maybe somebody said something to them that we do not know about." (From 6:20 - 6:58)

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania

Team B.A.D. set the Women's Tag Team division on fire at WrestleMania as they won the titles in a fatal four-way match.

In the bout, the duo were pitted against formidable teams such as Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Carmella & Queen Zelina. The victory marked Sasha Banks' third reign with the tag title, while Naomi captured tag team gold for the first time in her career.

NEW CHAMPS!#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE https://t.co/tML8Mlp5NH

Fans will have to wait to see what this means for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship since the duo left the titles with John Laurinaitis before walking out.

