Bill Apter says 38-year-old WWE star is the best women's wrestler in the world (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has called a 38-year-old WWE talent the best women's wrestler in the world. The superstar in question is none other than Charlotte Flair. The Queen is currently in a feud with Tiffany Stratton over the WWE Women's Championship.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter named Flair as his pick for the best women's wrestler on the planet. The Hall of Famer also praised Toni Storm for her character work in AEW.

"Best woman wrestler in the world is Charlotte Flair, period. The end. The character that Toni Storm has is an amazing character. So in terms of character, well, we'll put her in terms of character in there with Rhea Ripley for the AEW fans." [From 33:35 onwards]

Apter shared his prediction for the outcome of the upcoming Women's Title match at WrestleMania 41 between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

"I think Charlotte Flair is going to win it. I think that the fans want Tiffany to win, but I think [WWE] wants to up Charlotte's heel role. And even if it's just for till [sic] the next PLE or SummerSlam, right? It'd be a good thing with Tiffany chasing Charlotte [for the title]." [From 40:53 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton got her payback against Flair last week on SmackDown in Barcelona. It remains to be seen what else Triple H has in store for their feud on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

