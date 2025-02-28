Bill Apter says Triple H has huge disadvantage to overcome in WWE (Exclusive)

Veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently weighed in on the debate between Triple H and Vince McMahon. He believes that The Game has a huge disadvantage to overcome in WWE.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter does not compare McMahon and his son-in-law. Instead, he highlighted one of the major difficulties they both had to overcome in WWE.

Apter reminded fans to stop debating which era is better, claiming they're both entertaining. Instead, he pointed out that, whether it was Triple H or Vince McMahon, both have had to fill hours and hours of TV time, which is no easy feat.

He explained how, even in this modern era, the WWE CCO had to overcome a huge disadvantage with so many hours of wrestling to book. He noted that for anyone to fill so many hours was difficult, admitting that McMahon had faced the same issue and that this legacy continued with The Game confronting the same disadvantage.

"I found the Vince McMahon era entertaining, and I find the Triple H era entertaining. It depends, you know, week to week. I keep reminding people to knock all this stuff and look at the hours and hours of TV time they have to fill. Whether it was Vince, Triple H, or anyone that's got this amount of TV time to fill. After a while, they do have writers, and they're not getting blown out, but you know, they got to come up with fresh ideas over and over and over again," said Bill Apter. [03:00-03:42]

Now, though, McMahon is out of the picture, and The Cerebral Assassin has taken on that responsibility. This disadvantage is one he needs to overcome consistently.

