Hall of Famer suggests a major change in character for WWE Superstar Omos (Exclusive)

Even though WWE Superstar Omos was once pushed into a very prominent position, he has since gone back to battling against local talent. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes that if he were to turn face and align with Rey Mysterio, it would bode really well for the 'Nigerian Giant'.

This past week on WWE RAW, Omos took on two enhancement talents that he squashed. This was a far cry from the monster that battled Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, albeit in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio came up short against Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter proposed the following storyline:

"I am not a booker but if I were I would stop the burial of Rey Mysterio. Since the non-push of Omos seems to still be focused on nothing specific, why not do this angle?"

The pro wrestling legend stressed how Rey Mysterio's feud with The Judgment Day could be used to turn Omos into a babyface. It could potentially inject new life and vigor into the giant's career trajectory, which has been seemingly stagnant:

"Rey is being murdered by The Judgment Day. Omos disobeys MVP and goes to Rey's defense and rescues him. Now there is an equalizer and the Nigerian giant becomes loved by the fans."

This is certainly a far-fetched situation, but it is certainly not a bad suggestion.

A major WWE return may even the odds for the good guys

Assuming that Omos and Rey Mysterio's alliance happens, as suggested by Mr. Apter. They have another Superstar in Edge, who has a bone to pick with The Judgment Day as well waiting in the wings, itching to take the fight to the faction.

WWE RAW could become very interesting indeed in the days to come. Especially with WarGames at Survivor Series 2022 on the horizon, could a big match be in the works?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The Rated R Superstar made his return on #WWERaw and challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules! The Rated R Superstar made his return on #WWERaw and challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules! https://t.co/vo9gIxxBPw

Should Omos turn face? Or is he better off as a heel for now? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

