"It's gold" - Wrestling journalist discusses The Rock's heartfelt message for top WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame award-winning journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about The Rock's heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This comes after their atrocious bout at Hell in a Cell.

The Great One was very impressed with the two men after their hellacious battle and mentioned in a tweet that he was very proud of them. The bout also received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Apter mentioned that Cody and Seth getting an endorsement from the Most Electrifying Man in all of sports entertainment was as good as gold.

"It's gold. You can't get any higher than an endorsement from the Rock, from Dwayne Johnson." (from 14:25 - 14:37)

Apter also mentioned that both Rhodes and Rollins were brilliant during their Hell in a Cell matchup. The prolific journalist pointed out WWE was doing a great job of booking Cody as a babyface during his current stint with the company.

You can watch the full video here:

The WWE Universe is clamoring for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Over the last two years, Roman Reigns has been the single most dominant force in all of WWE, smashing one challenger after the other. He established himself as The Head of the Table and ensured that he held all the gold in the company along with The Bloodline.

However, fans want to see The Tribal Chief go up against one of his family members, The Rock. There could not be a better venue than WrestleMania next year at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Even the People's Champ has hinted at a possible matchup soon. However, there have been no confirmed reports as of this writing. It will be interesting to see how the year pans out for Reigns. Some wonder if he will still be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion heading into the Show of Shows next year.

