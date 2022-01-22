"He will be doing some stuff" – wrestling journalist on The Undertaker appearing at the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on The Undertaker's possible appearance at this year's Royal Rumble.

Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar III and wrestling journalist Bill Apter on the panel of this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. The trio spoke about the recent news of The Deadman being backstage at the Royal Rumble.

Bill Apter suggested that Taker would be there to support his wife Michelle McCool at the Royal Rumble. The veteran journalist also suggested that The Deadman could be involved in some WWE Network projects too:

"The Royal Rumble is coming up and the chatter everywhere is the chatter about The Undertaker going to be in town at Royal Rumble. We all know that his wife Michelle McCool is scheduled to be in the Royal Rumble. I don't think he's going there to watch her compete in the monitor. I think he will be doing some stuff for the WWE Network."

Mantell also shared his take. He mentioned that Taker would not be in the Rumble, but rather do some bits for the WWE Network:

"I don't think he's in Royal Rumble. I think he's there because of his wife. He going to do some other stuff for the Network. Of course it would be a grat pop. All of a sudden you hear that gong, and down he comes, the place would go electric."

The Undertaker will reportedly be backstage at the Royal Rumble

PWInsider earlier reported that The Undertaker will be backstage at Royal Rumble in St. Louis, MI later this month, leading to a lot of speculations among fans.

The Phenom retired from active competition at Survivor Series 2020 after a career spanning over three decades. The Deadman's last WWE bout was The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

