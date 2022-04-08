"Tombstone the ring announcer or something" - Wrestling journalist details how The Undertaker's speech should have been done (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Mark Calaway should have integrated The Undertaker into his Hall of Fame speech.

Taker was immortalized last week as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Calaway took center stage during the event and delivered a rousing speech that gave fans an insight into the man behind the character. At the end, he put his famous Undertaker hat and briefly shifted into the persona.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Apter mentioned that Mark Calaway could have channeled his character during his speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Apter detailed that Calaway could have done his Undertaker schtick and potentially hit a Tombstone on the ring announcer. Apter also commended the legend for his brilliant speech.

"He was going up the ramp," said Apter. "He should've gotten the hat, put it on, turned around, put the eyes up like he always does. Come back and Tombstone the ring announcer or something. Leave as The Undertaker, not as Mark Calaway. And on Night 2, even more so. He came out without the gimmick or anything and for a minute I thought he was going to do something. But it never happened. And I'm not the only person who said that. But again, to be honest with you. His speech was absolutely incredible." (from 24:42 onwards)

The Undertaker retired at Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series 2020 marked The Undertaker's 30-year anniversary. The show also served as the perfect platform for The Phenom's retirement. Several former WWE Superstars, including his former tag team partner Kane, came down to the ring to support him.

Vince McMahon also cut a promo stating that there will never be a character like The Phenom in WWE. Finally, The Deadman came to the ring and announced that it was time for him to rest in peace.

