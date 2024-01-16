Bill Apter thinks WWE is going to push another Samoan family member to win the 2024 Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes that a Samoan family member could end up winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. When asked about it, he believes that it could set up a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and wrestling legend Bill Apter about the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bill Apter stated that he believes the Women's Rumble match will come down to Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, and stated that the Samoan family member Nia Jax could and should be the one to win the Women's Rumble match to set up a dream bout against Rhea Ripley:

"Well, the two ladies right now who have a major feud going are Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. And I think it's going to come down to the two of them. One of them has to get Rhea Ripley. I think that's an intriguing match. I don't think it's going to Becky even though she said she's going to start all over again. I think the intriguing match is the monster Nia Jax who pinned Becky Lynch on TV, against Rhea Ripley. A very compelling interview between the two of them." (0:52-1:40)

Bill Apter on when we could see Jade Cargill debut

There was another topic of discussion - Jade Cargill. Many WWE fans have been waiting for nearly four months now. Even Triple H has been getting asked about it, to which he said that they're simply helping develop her and fixing any holes in her game so that she can make a massive impact upon her debut.

Bill Apter was asked about when he believes Jade Cargill will debut, and he said that he expects to see her in the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"I believe we'll see her at the Royal Rumble. I don't know if she'll be in the match or standing there watching until the end. But I think we'll see her during that show." (3:44-3:58)

Teddy Long, speaking after Apter, said that he fully expects Cargill to be a part of WrestleMania 40.

