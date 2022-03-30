"I think they should bring him back" - Wrestling journalist wants WWE to consider bringing back The Velveteen Dream (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter is of the opinion that WWE should consider hiring back Patrick Clark (f.k.a. Velveteen Dream).

The Dream was let go by WWE in May 2021. Soon after his departure, reports emerged that he had "rubbed people the wrong way" backstage, which eventually led to him being fired from the company.

Bill Apter was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story. The wrestling journalist mentioned that he had known Clark since his early days in the business. He praised the rookie for his in-ring style and suggested that WWE could consider bringing him back since he was acquitted on all charges.

"I know Patrick Clark since he started for Maryland Championship Wrestling. Great guy and an excellent in-ring artist. I mean, really good. Since the allegations were proven to be false, I think they should bring him back," Apter said. [from 26:40 onwards]

Bill Apter also suggested that WWE is a publicly traded company and would not like to be associated with someone who has been previously accused of sexual harassment.

"WWE is a publicly traded company and they may not want to have 'wasn't that the guy that said he didn't do it but maybe he did do it," Apter added. [from 29:08 onwards]

Velveteen Dream wants to return to WWE

The Velveteen Dream recently took to Instagram to present his side of the story. In an interesting Instagram story, Dream mentioned that the harassment allegations against him were false and claimed that the comments against him were "trashy and unsavory."

The former NXT star mentioned that he is only 26 years old and has the talent to make it big in the business. He added that he would like to go back and work for WWE.

Velveteen Dream showed great potential during his NXT run and drew praise from all quarters for his in-ring style. However, Apter may be correct that WWE would like to stay away from the controversial star due to their shareholders.

