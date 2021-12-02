"It changed the entire world" – wrestling journalist comments on the pivotal moment for WWE and Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter credited Vince McMahon with single-handedly changing the wrestling industry when he purchased WCW.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone to answer fan questions.

When asked about the single most pivotal moment in wrestling history, Apter said Vince McMahon buying out WCW changed the complexion of the industry. The veteran journalist detailed that with the end of WCW, all major competition died out, enabling WWE to create a monopoly:

"The wrestling angle that changed the wrestling industry was when WWE took over WCW. It changed the entire world. It cut down on the major competitive part of the business."

You can watch the full video here:

Vince McMahon was the protagonist during the WCW and ECW Invasion angle

In 2001, Vince McMahon appeared on the final episode of WCW Nitro and declared he bought the competition. However, things took a turn as Shane McMahon claimed it was he who bought WCW, not Vince. It was later revealed that Stephanie McMahon bought ECW, and this started a power struggle where Shane and Stephanie tried to topple WWE.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Survivor Series 2001. Team Alliance vs. Team WWE



Legends everywhere Survivor Series 2001. Team Alliance vs. Team WWELegends everywhere https://t.co/1YNsfTgGXL

All came to a head at Survivor Series. In a high-stakes matchup, Team WCW and Team WWE locked horns.

Team WCW consisted of Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, and Shane McMahon, while Team WWE boasted of the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Chris Jericho, Big Show, and The Rock.

As the match progressed, there was a huge swerve in-store. Kurt Angle, who had earlier joined The Alliance, defected back to WWE. Angle attacked Stone Cold and laid him out. This allowed The Rock to hit The Rock Bottom on Austin and pick up the win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the UnSKripted YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh