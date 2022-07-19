"Become their friends" – Wrestling personality wants WWE powerhouse to join the Street Profits (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about WWE Superstar Omos possibly joining hands with popular tag team the Street Profits.

The colossal star took on Angelo Dawkins in a singles encounter this week on RAW. The Street Profits member refused to go down and frustrated the giant with his relentless offense. Finally, MVP tried to interfere, but the referee caught wind of the ploy and awarded the victory to Dawkins via disqualification.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Apter mentioned that fans could easily get behind The Nigerian Giant if he turned face. He suggested that the 27-year-old should break away from MVP and side with the Street Profits. He further mentioned that Omos' encounter with Dawkins this week also fell flat.

Here's what Apter had to say:

"First of all, what's wrong with this whole picture is you never have someone the size of an Omos even nearly getting knocked down. You really can't. I would love to see him as a fan favorite. I think people would go crazy over this guy. Turn his back on MVP and the whole bit. Maybe hook up with the Street Profits, who know, become their friends. But I just think again, just like the girls' match, this match was all over the place." (From 28:02 - 28:34)

You can watch the full video here:

The Usos attacked The Street Profits this week on WWE RAW

As the singles bout between Omos and Dawkins ended in a DQ, WWE official Adam Pearce intervened. He announced that the Street Profits would now face MVP and The Nigerian Giant in an impromptu tag team match. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion, The Usos, were at ringside for the entire segment.

Jimmy and Jey picked up their opportunity to strike at the number one contenders as the bout progressed. The champions destroyed Dawkins and Ford with Superkicks before feeding them to Omos, who planted them with a Double Chokeslam.

With his assault, The Bloodline sent out a strong message ahead of their title defense at WWE SummerSlam to ensure their opponents will not be 100 percent walking into the event.

Do you think The Usos will retain the Tag Team Titles at the premium live event? Sound off in the comments below.

