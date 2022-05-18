"Totally blew me away" – Wrestling personality shocked with the way WWE is handling the Sasha Banks and Naomi walkout (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the controversy surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW.

During this week's broadcast of RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the arena, saying they weren't being treated like champions. Banks and Naomi were scheduled to participate in the six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. Later, the match was a singles encounter between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter said that putting out an official statement was uncharacteristic for WWE. He detailed how Vince and Co. always kept such issues under wraps back in the day:

"The first thing here to look at is that this is a new WWE. If somebody had done this in the past, there might be a little bit going on in the internet, but they put out an actual statement about this, which is so different from anything they have really done in the past. They usually keep something like this internally. Pretty much, some of it might sink out but they put out their own official line which totally, totally blew me away. I still can't figure out why they did that." (from 4:16 to 4:52)

Corey Graves called Sasha Banks and Naomi unprofessional on WWE RAW

During this week's broadcast of RAW, WWE made it clear that the Women's Tag Team Champions had staged a walkout.

RAW announcer Corey Graves addressed the situation during the episode, firing shots at Boss 'n' Glow Connection. He said the duo left the arena, calling them "unprofessional." WWE Superstar Carmella has since hinted that Graves was probably instructed to comment on the whole situation.

We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Banks, Naomi, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

