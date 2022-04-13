"This will be a magnificent show" – Bill Apter shares his honest opinion on WWE's stadium live event in the United Kingdom (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes WWE will go all out to make their United Kingdom stadium event a major success.

This week WWE announced the first major stadium event in the UK in 30 years. The event will take place on September 3, 2022, and will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Apter said the live event in the UK was a great thing for fans. He recalled his personal experiences of being in the UK and predicted WWE would make it a memorable event:

"Yeah, I totally love it. I talk to fans and people in the business in the United Kingdom all the time...This is a very good thing to happen to Cardiff, Wales. Very excited that WWE is bringing wrestling here. The fans there are wonderful. I did many tours in the UK and I loved the fans there. I loved being in England and Wales. I'm psyched for this to happen. It's been what 30 years since they ran a major show there. I'm sure that they will make good on this particular show. They will pull out all stops. This will be a magnificent show." (from 3:38 to 5:00)

You can watch the full video here:

Bill Apter wants Wade Barrett to be part of the WWE broadcast team

During the discussion, Bill Apter said WWE should include NXT commentator Wade Barrett on the announcing team for the event. The wrestling journalist added that Nigel McGuinness would be a good addition to the commentary team:

"They've got to bring Wade Barrett in as the broadcaster for this. He's totally natural to this. Nigel would be great too. Peacock would have to put on the American commentary." (from 9:42 to 10:00)

While it's too early to speculate on the card, the top stars of RAW and SmackDown will undoubtedly make the trip to Cardiff. It'd also be a great opportunity for stars like Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland to perform in front of their home crowd.

