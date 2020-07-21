Billie Kay explains why she was absent from WWE RAW

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have become mainstays of WWE RAW. Together, they are known as The IIconics and are one of the many women Tag Teams in the company.

Billie Kay's reason for missing out on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Billie Kay seemed to be missing in action. Billie Kay's absence from WWE RAW forced her partner, Peyton Royce to fend for herself when she interrupted Bianca Belair's backstage interview.

Peyton Royce made fun of Bianca Belair for choosing Ruby Riott as her partner. Royce poked fun at Riott's record, and Riott replied by saying that Royce was all alone because of Billie Kay's absence.

This led to a match between Ruby Riott and Peyton Royce. Riott walked out with the win at WWE RAW after she hit her opponent with a Riott Kick. Riott's win marks her first Singles victory since her return from a nine-month hiatus.

The WWE Universe wanted to know why Billie Kay was absent from WWE RAW, and she answered them via Twitter.

Lucky @SamoaJoe is on #Raw & understands being an entrepreneur 👍

The IIconics are a global brand mate... I’m taking care of other business so mind your own beeswax!!! pic.twitter.com/2qUW4zwFUZ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) July 21, 2020

Last week on WWE RAW, Ruby Riott teamed up with a returning Bianca Belair to face The IIconics. The newly formed Tag Team proved too tough for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce when Belair picked up the win for her team.

The IIconics have enjoyed a great run in the WWE. Since debuting on WWE SmackDown in 2018, the duo has beaten many top names such as Becky Lynch, Asuka and Naomi.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay participated in the Elimination Chamber match last year to crown the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. Even though Bayley and Sasha Banks won that match, The IIconics defeated the inaugural Champions at WrestleMania to win their first Women's Tag Team Titles.

As WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics defeated the team of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross as well as The Kabuki Warriors. Their reign as Tag Team Champions came to an end when they lost a Four-way Elimination match on WWE RAW. The team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won that match ending The IIconics 120-day reign as Champions.