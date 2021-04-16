Billie Kay issues statement following WWE release

On the anniversary of WWE's "Black Wednesday", multiple superstars have been released from the company. Billie Kay was among them, and was one of the first announced by WWE.

Billie Kay was a name that shocked fans. She had been involved in WrestleMania 37 over the weekend, where she partnered up with Carmella in the women's tag team turmoil match. Kay was also a fan favorite for her comedic antics on SmackDown, where she often presented her resume to multiple WWE stars.

Following the announcement of her release, Billie Kay took to Twitter to publish the following statement:

Billie Kay thanked her fans, saying:

"Thank you to all the fans for inviting me into your lives. I hope I made you smile and laugh, that's all I ever wanted to do. I'll never forget the kind words and memories we've had together over the years."

Kay also mentioned her former tag team partner Peyton Royce, who was also released from WWE:

"And thank you to my life partner, Cassie. Our journey started together and it's only fitting that it ends together. I love you, I'm beyond proud of you and I'm with you forever."

Billie Kay is one of many stars WWE released today

Joining Billie Kay on the long list of WWE releases is her former tag team partner Peyton Royce. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37.

Also named was five-time champion Mickie James. Most recently, James appeared on the pre-show of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver as a commentator, and was met with praise from fans online.

Samoa Joe has also been released. Joe was last seen in WWE as a WrestleMania 37 commentator, but he had not wrestled since early 2020 after suffering an injury. Other names cut by WWE have been Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake. Mojo Rawley is the most recent name to depart the company.