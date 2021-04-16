Billie Kay and Mickie James released by WWE

It has just been announced by WWE that both Billie Kay and Mickie James have been released from their contracts. WWE released the following statement:

“WWE has come to terms on a release of Billie Kay and Mickie James as of today April 15, 2021. We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.”

The news has come as a huge shock, especially as Billie Kay was a part of WrestleMania 37 over the weekend. Kay was in the women's tag team turmoil match and partnered up with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Mickie James also appeared to be building towards a storyline with Chelsea Green online. The story that appeared to be building was reminiscent of James' storyline with Trish Stratus that came to blows at WrestleMania 22, in a match that is still praised by fans.

Most recently, Mickie James was on the commentary desk for the pre-show of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and many fans suspected that commentary may be the next step for James. She also appeared on RAW Legends Night back in January.

The releases come a year after what was dubbed "Black Wednesday" by WWE fans. "Black Wednesday" saw the mass release of WWE Superstars including The OC, who were a part of the headline match of WrestleMania 36 between AJ Styles and The Undertaker.

Billie Kay and Mickie James are both former champions in WWE

Just over two years ago at WrestleMania 35, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships as The IIconics. Billie Kay is a superstar who has been met with much praise for her comedic skills and her current resume gimmick.

Mickie James is a superstar who has spent time in WWE on and off since 2005. She won her first title, the WWE Women's Championship, at WrestleMania 22 and went on to become a five-time holder.

James was also a WWE Divas Champion during her time in the company, and competed for the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka in 2020.