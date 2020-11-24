Billie Kay has taken to Twitter to submit her resume and apply to become the next Undertaker. Kay has recently been on the hunt for a new role within WWE and has been handing out her resume to anyone she can find.

Her targets have included King Corbin, the women's Team SmackDown and the Street Profits. This is WWE's attempt to give Billie Kay some comedy skits and put her over with fans before she gets some in-ring time.

Billie Kay's last match was a Survivor Series qualification match against Bianca Belair and Natalya. Unfortunately for Kay, Belair came out on top that day and she has not featured in a match since.

From what we can tell, Billie Kay is looking to be a part of a new team, having recently been separated from her longtime tag team partner and former member of The IIconics, Peyton Royce.

Billie Kay believes she would make a great Undertaker

As part of her new shtick, Billie Kay has been going around job hunting, or, to be more accurate, team hunting. Most of her segments have been requests to be associated with another Superstar, be it as an in-ring performer or as an associate. However, Billie Kay's most recent petition has been to be the next Undertaker.

Billie Kay 4 the next Undertaker ! pic.twitter.com/oC7jNN0WUL — cam🎄 (@Iconicish) November 22, 2020

Billie Kay tweeted out a TikTok post from the WWE, which showed off her Undertaker skills.

Kay would start of with the "iconic" Undertaker sit up. She would then, as usual, present her resume to the WWE Universe and list out the reasons why she would be perfect as the next Undertaker.

The reasons include the fact that she looks pretty "shmick'" in a hat and coat, looks great in black, and is capable of doing The Undertaker's legendary eye-roll.

Billie Kay is very talented, not just in the ring but on the mic as well, as can be seen by her numerous segments on SmackDown and via WWE's social media accounts.

It truly is a waste that Billie Kay does not get enough to do in the ring, because she clearly has the potential to become a significant member of any brand she represents, be it RAW or SmackDown. However, it is up to the WWE to make use of that potential.