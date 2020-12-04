Billie Kay has given her response after WWE official Adam Pearce hinted that he could appoint her as his assistant.

In recent weeks, Billie Kay has handed out her resume to various WWE Superstars backstage. Pearce, who works as an authority figure on both RAW and SmackDown, posted a picture on Twitter of Kay handing him her resume. He suggested that he could be looking for an assistant, prompting the former IIconics member to say she will find him on SmackDown.

Ohhhhh Mr. Pearce!!! 🙋🏻‍♀️



Updating resume as we speak. I’ll find you tomorrow 👍 https://t.co/qWrS4uxtvb — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 3, 2020

Billie Kay’s current WWE role

Billie Kay worked as Peyton Royce’s tag team partner for five years in WWE between 2015 and 2020. The Australian duo, known as The IIconics, held the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles for 120 days in 2019.

Following their loss against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott at WWE Payback 2020, The IIconics suffered another defeat against the same opponents on RAW. As a result of the loss, Billie Kay was forced to separate from Royce.

The two women continued to appear together in segments on RAW. They even went one-on-one against each other on episodes of RAW and Main Event, with Royce winning both matches.

Six weeks after their break-up, WWE officially separated the real-life best friends. Billie Kay moved to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft, while Royce remained on RAW.

Since then, Royce has formed a dysfunctional alliance with Lacey Evans on Monday nights. As for Billie Kay, she has only competed in one match since moving to SmackDown. The match – a Triple Threat against Bianca Belair and Natalya – took place on October 30, with Belair picking up the win.

Advertisement

Adam Pearce’s current WWE role

After an 18-year wrestling career, Adam Pearce began working for WWE as a coach and producer in 2013-2014. He has since become a producer on WWE’s RAW and SmackDown shows, as well as an on-screen authority figure.

WWE usually refers to storyline decision-makers as General Managers or Commissioners. In Pearce’s case, he is simply known as a WWE official whenever he appears on television.