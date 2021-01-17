Billie Kay shares a throwback photo from her early wrestling days

SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay has kept WWE fans entertained with her recent antics on the blue brand, as she seems to have forced herself on the Riott Squad as their new manager.

The former WWE Women's Champion has been looking for a new role since her move to SmackDown in the 2020 Draft back in October.

She has tried her hand at commentary, requested to join the Street Profits, and managed Natalya and Tamina for a match.

Billie Kay has been desperate to prove her punk credentials to the Riott Squad since joining as their manager this past week. She recently shared the following throwback photo from 2007 to her Twitter account.

It shows her wearing a plaid skirt similar to the one she wore on SmackDown and even mentioned her Avril Lavigne entrance music.

I’ve always been punk...



Left pic from a 2007 match in Australia. My entrance music was Avril Lavigne 🤟 pic.twitter.com/td5EXJ8NlO — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 16, 2021

Ruby Riott shared a hilarious Billie Kay story on Twitter

Saw this in the locker room last night. @BillieKayWWE brought a bag for her outfit last night. Worst part is....she labeled it. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GvbEGJSDxE — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 16, 2021

Billie Kay worked as the Riott Squad's manager on the most recent edition of SmackDown. Following the show, Ruby Riott shared a photo of a bag with the words "Billie Kay's punk pack" written on a sticker attached to the front.

Over the past few weeks, Billie Kay has been breaking out as one of the most comedic characters of SmackDown. As well as her television work, she has been taking to social media to comment on her new punk rock persona.