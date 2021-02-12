Billie Kay has an update on The IIconics reuniting

WWE SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay does not think she will reunite with Peyton Royce on WWE television in the near future.

From 2015 to 2020, the real-life best friends worked together as tag team partners on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The Australian duo, known as The IIconics (fka The Iconic Duo), were forced to separate in August 2020 after losing to Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott on RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Today, Billie Kay said she is hopeful that The IIconics will reunite at some stage. However, with Peyton Royce currently a member of the RAW roster, Billie Kay is unsure when the reunion could happen.

“I don’t know. Deep down in my heart, I hope so. I hope that one day The IIconics can come back together and just totally dominate the tag team division, but at this time right now I can’t see it happening at the moment.”

In her new role on SmackDown, Billie Kay has handed out her resume to several people in an attempt to become their manager. Meanwhile, Peyton Royce has formed a dysfunctional tag team with Lacey Evans on RAW. Watch the video above to find out what Royce had to say to SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino about The IIconics' break-up.

How much do Billie Kay and Peyton Royce talk?

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce joined WWE's main roster in April 2018

Despite being on different WWE brands, Billie Kay is still in regular touch with Peyton Royce. She confirmed that the long-time friends talk to each other on a daily basis.

“Fortunately, we still talk every day, Peyton and I. We still see each other very, very often. She’s still my support system. We just don’t see each other at work anymore, so it’s a big change and it was a little bit heartbreaking.”

The IIconics’ greatest achievement came in 2019 when they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35. They held the titles for 120 days before losing to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on RAW.

