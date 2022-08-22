Billy Corgan regrets letting Vince McMahon easily purchase the assets of a famous wrestling promotion

NWA President Billy Corgan recently stated that he regrets letting Vince McMahon easily buy the assets of WCW.

World Championship Wrestling (WCW) Monday Nitro was involved in a ratings war opposite WWF (now WWE) Monday Night RAW that lasted from September 4, 1995, to March 26, 2001. While WCW dominated the ratings for several weeks, the tide finally shifted in WWE's favor due to the latter's rebranding into the Attitude Era.

Eventually, WCW faced financial difficulties due to the hiring binge in the mid-'90s. The final nail came when Time Warner merged with America Online (AOL). AOL Time Warner later sold WCW's assets to Vince McMahon and ended the Monday Night Wars.

During a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, NWA President Billy Corgan stated that he wished he had gotten more involved in the WCW sale.

"I do look back and wish I'd gotten a little more involved in the WCW sale," Corgan admitted. "If you remember, I think the McMahon's bought it for something like $4 million. I would have lost in any bidding war against the McMahons, of course, but I would have been very interested in that if it was for sale for that cheap."

He continued:

"I just didn't realize it was that cheap for sale. I do think it's a bit of a crime, and I say this gently, that WCW has never been revived. Vince McMahon didn't want it to happen or it would have happened. It's a shame for people who were WCW fans because they never got to have that other moment. I do regret that because I was a fan of that product," Corgan added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

McMahon's acquisition of WCW gave way to an infamous invasion storyline in the early 2000s that saw several WWE stars clash against former WCW performers.

Despite losing WCW to Vince McMahon, Billy Corgan has made NWA his own

After a couple of stints at several pro wrestling promotions, such as Resistance Pro Wrestling (2011-2014) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (2015-2016), Billy Corgan purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017.

NWA @nwa We'd like to welcome Billy Corgan to the National Wrestling Alliance family! fb.me/6WX0bwKLB We'd like to welcome Billy Corgan to the National Wrestling Alliance family! fb.me/6WX0bwKLB

Under his ownership, the organization has regained its relevance in the pro wrestling community. Corgan was also responsible for bringing NWA's weekly show to a studio format, which provided a much-needed change for fans.

Do you think Vince McMahon should've allowed WCW to continue alongside WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Vince McMahon purchased WCW for cheap? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy