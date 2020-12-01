Bizzare twist in Randy Orton's feud with The Fiend on RAW featuring Alexa Bliss

This week's Monday Night RAW kicked off with the 'A Moment of Bliss' with Alexa Bliss. The former WWE Women's Champion began with the customary introductions by welcoming the evening's special guest, Randy Orton. Bliss played up her character to a tee by even calling Randy Orton as her favorite WWE Superstar.

Randy Orton pushed the chair, and Alexa Bliss wanted to remind Randy Orton about what happened last week, and a recap of the previous episode's ending aired on the big screen.

Randy Orton said that he hadn't been formally introduced to The Fiend, but Bliss has already had several close encounters.

Bliss agreed and said that she considers The Fiend to be one of her best friends.

Randy Orton said that the voices in The Fiend's head are actually his. The former WWE Champion said that he found Bray Wyatt's vulnerabilities years ago and burned it to the ground.

The Legend Killer said that it was now the time to find The Fiend's weaknesses, and he looked at Alexa Bliss and revealed he might have found it.

Bliss stood up, and the smile on her face vanished. She asked Orton, "Who is manipulating who?"

The lights went out, and The Fiend's twisted music began to play.

When the lights came back on, Randy Orton had Alexa Bliss in her arms as The Fiend had a concerned look on his face on the other side of the ring. The Fiend begged for Orton to leave Bliss alone.

The Fiend slowly moved towards Orton, who handed Bliss over to The Fiend before leaving the ring. The Viper retreated on the ramp while saying, "Who's laughing now?'

While it was a smart move by Randy Orton, it was really bizarre to see Bliss in the Viper's arms.

Randy Orton has found The Fiend's weakness, and it's Alexa Bliss

It seems like Randy Orton has found a glaring chink in The Fiend's intimidating armor, and that is Alexa Bliss.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt have a lot of history, and the newest chapter in their rivalry needed a fresh angle to make it relevant. The Alexa Bliss storyline development has added another layer to The Fiend's character, and it would be interesting to see how Orton uses it to overcome Bray Wyatt's sinister alter ego.