Black Bart compares the women's divisions of WWE and AEW (Exclusive)

On SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, former professional wrestler Black Bart revealed why the WWE women's division is far better than that of AEW's.

Black Bart wrestled from 1975-2002 under several ring names such as 'Man Mountain Harris' and 'Hangman Ricky Harris'. He was mainly active during the territory days but also worked with promotions such as WCW and WWF. He was given his ring-name by the late WWE Hall Of Famer, Dusty Rhodes.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, Black Bart said that AEW's women's division lacks training and that WWE's division is in a better state at the moment.

"They need to be trained. I don't know who is training them. I understand on the job training, but it doesn't look good. The WWF or WWE has got them beat, as far as women go." said Black Bart

Elaborating on the topic, Black Bart said that while the women on AEW's roster may be skilled, it does not look that way on television.

"They're getting better and better" - Black Bart commends the AEW women's division

AEW women's roster

Despite saying that WWE is way ahead of AEW in terms of women's wrestling, Black Bart does believe they are getting better.

"They're getting better and better. I'm talking about wrestling, I ain't talking about going out there and beating the snot out of each other. They need to be trained and they ain't getting trained." said Black Bart

Black Bart made some interesting claims when comparing WWE to AEW with regard to their respective women's divisions. While AEW has ticked a lot of boxes since its inception, their handling of women's wrestling has not quite hit the mark. On the other hand, women's wrestling has been WWE's strong suit over the last few years, especially in 2020.

