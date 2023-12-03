"BLAH BLAH BLAAAAAAAH" - Current champion sends message to Adam Pearce following major WWE announcement 

Adam Pearce is the General Manager of WWE RAW, and ahead of next week's episode, he made an announcement about two tag team matches that could steal the show.

Pearce revealed that Tegan Nox and Natalya will take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, whilst The Creed Brothers will go head-to-head with The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio as a warm-up ahead of their Tag Team Championship match.

One star who didn't seem happy about the announcement was Chelsea Green, who commented on the post to make it clear to Pearce that the WWE Universe only cared about the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"OHHH BLAH BLAH BLAAAAAAAH about these womens tag teams. The people care about US and only US. " she wrote.

Green and her partner, Piper Niven, were able to retain their titles when they took on Natalya and Tegan Nox last week on WWE RAW.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have only defended their Women's Tag Team Championships once on WWE's main roster

Chelsea Green has become one of the most entertaining parts of RAW over the past few months, but it is worth pointing out that since Piper Niven was drafted in as a replacement for an injured Sonya Deville, they have only defended the titles once on the main roster.

Deville and Green won the titles back in July, but an ACL injury meant that Deville was sidelined, and Niven made it clear that she was taking her place. Over the past few months, the two women have wrestled several matches on RAW and SmackDown but have only defended their titles once. The champs retained their gold against the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox on an episode of the red brand.

Adam Pearce could decide to change that stat following Chelsea's comment ahead of Monday Night RAW.

