Blair Davenport sends a one-word message after announcing engagement with fellow WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Blair Davenport took to social media to announce her engagement with fellow colleague Riley Osborne.

Davenport is currently working in WWE NXT, and the same goes for Osborne. Davenport is the current number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, her fiancé is a part of the Chase U faction and is competing in the Men's Breakout Tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Davenport announced her engagement with Osborne. She later took to her Instagram story to send a one-word message and shared a photo showing off her engagement ring.

"Forever @RILEY_OSBORNE_WWE," Blair Davenport shared.

Check out a screengrab of Blair Davenport's Instagram story below:

Osborne defeated Keanu Carver in the first round of the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament. He will be facing Lexis King in the next round.

On the other hand, Davenport is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil in two weeks. Davenport became the number-one contender for the championship after winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Blair Davenport is a mainstay in the NXT Women's Division

Blair Davenport signed with WWE in 2021 and initially started under the NXT UK brand.

Immediately after signing with the Stamford-based company, Davenport went on a winning streak before unsuccessfully challenging Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

In 2022, she made her debut for NXT (then known as NXT 2.0). At the Worlds Collide Pay-Per-View, she unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT UK Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Championship in a triple-threat title unification match.

Davenport was recently involved in a storyline with Nikkita Lyons. The former's attack led to Lyons, who very recently made her return to NXT programming. It now remains to be seen if the 27-year-old can capture her first championship by dethroning Lyra Valkyria.

